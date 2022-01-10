CM KCR irate over non-clearance of DPRs by Jal Shakti Ministry

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was angry at the Union Jal Shakti Ministry for not clearing the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of Sitarama, Sammakka Sagar, Mukteswara (Chinna Kaleshwaram) Lift Irrigation, Chenaka Korata Barrage, Choutupalli Hanmanth Reddy Lift Irrigation and Medi Kunta projects.

The State government had submitted the DPRs to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the main project clearance body five months ago. However, the Commission is yet to give its nod.

Meanwhile, the CM instructed the irrigation officials to prepare the DPR of DR BR Ambedkar Pranahita Project and send the same to CWC and to the Godavari Board. The officials were asked to be in regular touch with the Godavari Board officials, prepare proposals to remove five Godavari projects from the Gazette Notification and send them to the Commission. He also asked the officials to take measures to invite tenders for the important projects this year.

The State also proposed to invite tenders for lift schemes mainly Nagarjunasagar left Canal, Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme, balance works of the Kaleshwaram project in Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies, balance works of Palamuru Rangareddy in Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts, barrage works of BR Ambedkar Pranahita project, Chennuru Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kupti project proposed on Kadem river. The Chief Minister made it clear that the important projects as proposed by the State Irrigation department would be completed in time and the State government would soon reach its goals in the irrigation sector.