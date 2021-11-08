CM KCR lambasts at BJP, says TRS never cared about positions

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lambasted at Telangana BJP for making baseless allegations against the TRS party. "We are governing with the power given by the people and did not make any calculations like BJP. In Karnataka, the party failed to accept the public judgment and overthrew government undemocratically and the same was happened in Madhya Pradesh," the CM said.

He further added that TRS party has attaining victory from local body to assembly elections and said that BJP has no address in Telangana.

The CM further hit back at the BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay who said that the K Chandrasekhar Rao did not vote in the assembly when Telangana bill was passed. "During the separate statehood movement, where were the leaders present in the BJP now," Rao said. He further challenged to resign the party if BJP can prove that there centre's help in the sheep distribution scheme of Telangana.

"When the centre granted statehood to Telangana and later cancelled the announcement, all the TRS MLAs had resigned the party. Two BJP MLAs including Yendala Lakshmi Narayana also resigned and Kishan Reddy disappeared. We campaigned for Yendala Satyanarayana for the Nizamabad by-election them. We never cared about the positions in the politics and had done many resignations for achieving separate state," the CM added.