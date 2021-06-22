CM KCR lauds Jayashankar’s services

Adarshnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday described Prof K Jayashankar as an ideologue who toiled for life to spread the philosophy of Telangana in separate statehood movement and as an intellectual who always dreamt about self-governance.

In a message, KCR recalled the 'great' services rendered by Prof Jayashankar on his death anniversary. He said the State government was implementing the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar.



"In tune with his thoughts marginalised classes in the State have become self-reliant. Telangana is paying a befitting tribute to Prof Jayashankar by rectifying each sector and staying in competition with other States in achieving development in all sectors".

Recalls Gooda Anjaiah's services In another message, the CM recalled the services of well-known writer Gooda Anjaiah, whose song became an address for the living philosophy and cultural consciousness of the marginalised classes. On his death anniversary, KCR praised Anjaiah's services for the separate statehood movement through his songs.