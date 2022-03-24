CM KCR leaves for Maharashtra, to visit Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday left for Maharashtra along with his family in a special flight from Begumpet airport.



The Chief Minister is said to visit Sri Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur where to conduct special prayers with his family. He will return to Hyderabad today evening.



This was his second visit to Maharashtra in a month. It is known that the CM met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar last month to discuss on the national politics. K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at national level.

