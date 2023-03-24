CM KCR meets rain-hit farmers

Karimnagar: KCR visited the rain-affected areas of the district on Thursday. He reached Ramdugu mandal Lakshmipur by helicopter at 4 pm.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, Vice President of Planning Commission Boinipally Vinod Kumar, MLAs Sunke Ravi Shankar, Rasamayi Balakishan and others received at the helipad.

Later, CM KCR inspected the crop fields damaged due to untimely rains and interacted with the farmers and enquired about the damage. He also assured support to the tenant farmers as well. He said that what is actually given to the farmers is not called compensation.

It is called relief and rehabilitation measures.