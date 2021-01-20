CM KCR nudges babus to speed up Sitarama lift irrigation works

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally: Taking inspiration from the speedy completion of Kaleshwaram Project, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials of the state Irrigation department to complete the works of Tupakulagudem and Dummugudem barrages of the Sitarama Project.

"The government wants to complete all these projects quickly and put an end to the farmers' hardships once and for all," said the CM, while visiting the Medigadda barrage in Bhupalpally district.

"We have taken up construction of Kaleshwaram project as a Yagnam. Thousands of workers toiled all-round the year daring the hot temperatures and the officials have solved the issues like land acquisition, crossings etc for the smooth construction of the project. I am very happy that the project, which is of immense help and need to the farmers, has become operational.

It is a matter of satisfaction that the dreams of Telangana farmers have been realised and a solution to the drinking water problems is reached," the CM said. He expressed happiness and satisfaction over the completion of Kaleshwaram project and the water being pumped uninterruptedly as planned.

The CM congratulated the Water Resources Department officials, working agencies and officials from other departments for their efforts in completing the project on a fast track. "The Telangana farming community has faced hardships for decades. We have resolved in the initial stages that once Telangana State is formed, farmers should get adequate water supply for two crops and that will be the result of getting Telangana State.

We have planned a strategy for constructing a barrage at a point after river Godavari and Pranahita joins so that more water for more time can be pumped," he said. Ministers, legislators, officials and local leaders were present.