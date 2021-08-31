CM KCR on 3-day visit to Delhi from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi from September 1, as part of the programme to lay the foundation for the party office in the national capital.

The CM will leave for Delhi in a special flight from Begumpet Airport on Wednesday afternoon. At 12:30 pm on Thursday, he will lay stone for the party office. Along with the CM, State ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives will also visit Delhi. The party has asked all its public representatives to be in Delhi by Tuesday evening. The CM will return at 3 pm on Friday.

The Centre has allocated 1,300 sq yards to TRS near Vasanth Vihar Metro Station for the party office.