CM KCR on temple tour

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to go on a spree of temple visits before announcing his decision to launch the national party on October 5.



KCR will visit the Yadadri temple on Friday and offer special puja to Lord Laxminarasimha Swami and will donate 1.16 kg of gold to the temple to be used for gold coating of Mahadwaram of the sanctum sanctorum. He will attend a special puja to be performed by head priest for over an hour. Unlike in the past he would be going to Yadadri by road in view of prediction that the state would receive heavy rains. Later, the Chief Minister will review the progress of the construction of cottages and other amenities. Safety measures taken to prevent flooding in the temple premises will also be reviewed by the Chief Minister.

On Saturday, KCR would visit the oldest Bhadrakali temple in Warangal. He would offer a special puja before attending a local programme in Warangal and Karimnagar towns. The other temples included in his temple tour are Venkateswara temple in Konaipally village in old Medak district on October 3. It has been a practice for KCR to visit this temple before taking up any major political activity. He may also visit Tirumala temple and Durga temple in Vijayawada after announcing his decision to launch the national party at the TRSLP and executive committee meeting on October 3.