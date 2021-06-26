CM KCR out to checkmate BJP, Congress in Huzurabad bypoll

Hyderabad: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has devised a new political strategy to counter the main opposition BJP, Congress and the proposed new party of YS Sharmila in one go ahead of by-election to the Huzurabad assembly segment.



While the ministers have already launched a vitriolic attack on former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekhara Reddy to corner the Telangana Congress over illegal projects on Krishna taken up during YSR regime and continued the same by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy now in Andhra Pradesh, the TRS Chief proposes to explain how the State and BJP failed to impress their high command in Delhi to intervene and stop the neighbouring Telugu State from going ahead with 'illegal projects'. He will also tell the people about how the Central government has been maintaining silence despite repeated complaints lodged by the Telangana government.

The Telangana government has intensified its efforts to draw the attention of the Centre keeping in view the likely bypoll to the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

In a strategic move, the Chief Minister on Friday spoke to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over phone and got an assurance that the official team of KRMB would visit the RDS and Rayalaseema Lift irrigation scheme and also study enhancement of Pothireddypadu head regulator capacity.

To counter the Telangana government's sharp criticism, the AP ministers started alleging that TS was constructing projects without approval from the Central agencies after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Leaders said that KCR is keen to set a new political agenda by raising the water disputes between AP and Telangana.

Apart from raking up water sentiment during the bypolls, TRS leaders say it would also help in marginalising the 'little impact' Sharmila's yet to be launched party may have on the electorate.

TRS leaders say that water disputes issue would be kept alive in Telangana politics till 2023 Assembly election.