CM KCR pays tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: On the occasion of birth anniversary of former prime minister Of India, PV Narasimha Rao Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has paid rich tributes to the departed leader.

KCR praised 'Son of the Soil' PV Narasimha Rao as the Architect of Modern India and for also protected India from the crisis by introducing economic reforms. India has witnessed economic growth through the reforms introduced by PV Narasimha Rao. Besides, the Country also registered qualitative growth in Nuclear Power, Foreign Policy, Internal Security etc, he said.

The CM said that PV Narasimha Rao, as the PM, increased the Country's wealth many folds by his innovative policies. The Telangana State government has imbibed PV's inspiration in the administration, he said.

