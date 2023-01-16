CM KCR pays tributes to Gangula's father Mallaiah

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday consoled BC Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. CM KCR attended attended the Dasha Dina Karma of departed father of Minister organised in Karimnagar on Monday. The Chief Minister, who reached Karimnagar from Hyderabad, went to Gangula's residence and offered floral tributes to Mallaiah's portrait. CM KCR consoled the minister and the family members.



It is to mention here that BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar's father, Gangula Mallaiah, died of a heart attack recently.



Mallaiah breathed his last at his residence in the Christian Colony in Karimnagar at 4 pm after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended his condolences over the sudden demise of Mallaiah, and telephoned the Minister to express his grief. He consoled Kamalakar and his family members over their loss and prayed that the soul of Mallaiah would rest in peace.

Several other Ministers, MLAs and MLCs and BRS leaders also extended their condolences to the bereaved Minister.