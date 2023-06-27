Live
- Srikakulam: YSRCP activists from 300 families join TDP
- Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state
- Good work of people of Kerala marred by petty politics of LDF-UDF
- Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
- Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who quit job over ticketing Kanimozhi
- Visakhapatnam: Varada Payasam for 'Vaikunta Vasudu’
- Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items
- Nara Lokesh promises to clear all pending bills
- Squeezing of testicles not ‘attempt to murder’: Karnataka High Court
- TDP holds Bhavishyat ki Guarantee public meeting in Vizag, takes a dig at YSRCP govt
CM KCR performs Pooja at Lord Vithoba temple at Pandharpur
Sholapur: BRS National President K Chandrashekar Rao had darshan of Lord Vithoba on Tuesday. Delete Edit The BRS chief left for Pandharpur...
Sholapur: BRS National President K Chandrashekar Rao had darshan of Lord Vithoba on Tuesday.
The BRS chief left for Pandharpur from Balaji Sarovar Hotel at Sholapur this morning. CM KCR participated in special poojas at Shri Vithal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives also accompanied the CM.
Later, CM KCR left for Sarkoli village from Pandharpur. On invitation from Bhagirath Balke, CM KCR, Ministers and MLAs group will have lunch at his residence in Sarkoli.
Later in the evening, while returning to Hyderabad, the BRS leaders will have darshan at Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple at Tuljapur in Dharashiv Nagar.
