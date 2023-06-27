CM KCR performs Pooja at Lord Vithoba temple at Pandharpur

Sholapur: BRS National President K Chandrashekar Rao had darshan of Lord Vithoba on Tuesday.

The BRS chief left for Pandharpur from Balaji Sarovar Hotel at Sholapur this morning. CM KCR participated in special poojas at Shri Vithal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives also accompanied the CM.



Later, CM KCR left for Sarkoli village from Pandharpur. On invitation from Bhagirath Balke, CM KCR, Ministers and MLAs group will have lunch at his residence in Sarkoli.

Later in the evening, while returning to Hyderabad, the BRS leaders will have darshan at Shri Tulja Bhavani Temple at Tuljapur in Dharashiv Nagar.