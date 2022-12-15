CM KCR pitches BRS flag in Delhi

New Delhi: Making foray into national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in New Delhi. KCR hoisted the BRS flag in the presence of leaders of Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and farmer leaders from various states besides Telangana ministers, MPs and state legislators.

After unfurling the party flag, KCR entered his chamber in the party office at Sardar Patel Marg. He was accompanied by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and other leaders. The inauguration ceremony took place between 12.37 pm and 12.47 pm, the auspicious time fixed for the event, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Elaborate religious rituals were performed on the occasion. Rajashyamala Yagam was conducted by a group of priests on the occasion of inauguration.

The opening of BRS central office came nearly a week after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepted the request of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to rechristen itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thirumavalan, farmers' leader Gurnam Singh and others also attended the event.

BRS sources said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav was also invited but he could not attend due to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's ill-health.

KCR's wife Shobha, daughter K Kavitha and other family members were also present during the inauguration. However, KCR's son and state minister KT Rama Rao could not make it to the event due to pre-scheduled engagements in Hyderabad. With the inauguration of the party office, BRS will begin its activities in the national capital from the rented premises.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the BRS central office, party's working president KT Rama Rao said in Hyderabad that it marks the beginning of a qualitative change that KCR wants to bring in the country. KCR is starting a new political trend in the national interest just as he followed a revolutionary path to achieve a separate state, he said.