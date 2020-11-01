CM KCR proxy campaigning for Dubbaka bypoll: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for indulging in "proxy election campaign for Dubbaka bypoll". In a statement released here on Sunday, Rao said that the TRS chief was engaged in the electioneering through premeditated Rythu Sabhas in peripheral districts. BJP understands his political compulsion for not campaigning directly in Dubbaka, he added.

He said that KCR's opposition to farm laws passed by the BJP government was purely political posturing for better bargaining with Central government, he added. "If he was against the farm laws, why didn't his MPs oppose the same with clear reasons in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?" he asked.

"Further, why did the CM not lead any opposition rallies against these laws, like other opposition parties in other States? Doesn't KCR's opportunist timing not expose his electoral messaging for Dubbaka?" he asked.

The BJP leader said that his party was proud that the Central government had initiated path-breaking reforms in agriculture to empower farmers socially and economically.

He claimed that PM Narendra Modi's agriculture reforms through newly enacted farm laws were accepted by Telangana farmers. And, there was zero opposition from farmers across the State, despite CM KCR's provocative political call for their protest.