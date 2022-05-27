CM KCR recalls Suravaram's services

Hyderabad: On the eve of Suravaram Pratap Reddy's 125th birth anniversary on May 28, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recalled his yeoman services.

The CM praised Suravaram as Telangana 'Vaitalikudu' for playing the role of a writer, research scholar, editor, fighter and a multi-faceted personality. He said that Suravaram was a proud son of Telangana as he launched 'Golkonda' daily to uphold the self-respect of Telangana's literature and fought discrimination against Telangana.

"The inspiration of Suravaram was also embedded in the Telangana Freedom struggle." KCR said that the State government is celebrating Survaram Pratap Reddy's birth anniversary celebrations every year. Recognising his services, he said, the State Language and Culture department is presenting awards to noted personalities who excelled in different fields.