CM KCR showers sops on Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday reviewed the status of various development projects in Nalgonda town and instructed the officials concerned to speed up the completion of works. He expressed unhappiness over the delay in the works despite release of adequate funds.

Earlier in the day, soon after visiting Narketpally MLA Ch Lingaiah house and paying tributes to the MLA's departed father, the CM conducted a review on the development programmes in the town. Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Municipal Commissioner Ramanachari and other officials briefed the CM on the progress of works.

Making enquiries about the progress of the projects he had ordered to be taken earlier, the CM said that Nalgonda Kalabharati Cultural Center be built with state-of-the-art facilities, with a seating capacity of 2,000, amid pleasant ambience. He called for beautification of Panagal Udaya Samudram Bund with greenery and recreation facilities so the denizens of the town could visit the place their family members during holidays. He asked the officials to rope in eminent architects for the purpose.

During the meeting, the CM was apprised of the works taken up for the integrated market. He suggested a green park and a children's playground, too, at the market. On the occasion, he called upon the officials to spread greenery and set up urban parks wherever possible in the town. The Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil explained the various works underway to enhance greenery and beautification of the town, including planting of saplings and translocation of large trees which were removed due to take up road widening.

Turning his attention to irrigation projects, the CM sought details about lift irrigation works in Halia and Nandikonda municipalities. Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagat and the officials informed said the tender process for the works had already been completed.

The CM sanctioned a flyover at Nalgonda Marriguda Bypass Junction, four-storeyed ultra modern R&B Guest House at Clock Tower Junction and R&B office at the new Integrated Collectorate Complex.

Once again stressing that all the new works be completed in six months, the CM even called up R&B Minister E Prashant Reddy on phone and asked him to issue required GOs for the newly sanctioned works. The CM also directed CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal over phone to take steps for the construction of the office of the Chief Engineer of Irrigation at SLBC in Nalgonda. KCR responded positively to a request by Miryalaguda MLA Bhaskar Rao for the construction of a court in Miryalaguda town.

The review meeting was attended by Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs- Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, N Bhaskar Rao, N, MLC Koti Reddy, Ravinder Rao Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy and others.