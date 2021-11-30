CM KCR silent on agricultural action plan for coming season

Hyderabad: With no assurance from the Union Government on paddy procurement in the ensuing Yasangi (rabi) season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced no agricultural action plan for the coming farming season. Farmers have been given the freedom to cultivate crops at their wish. The CM said the government would not open any paddy procurement centres and appealed to the farming community to go for alternative crops only.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan, the CM said the Centre assured to procure only 40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, of the 90 LMT produced in the current 'Vanakalam' (kharif). He said in the Yasangi season, the Union government also made it clear that it would not procure boiled rice; there is also no clarity on the rice procurement. The Centre has created a big confusion on the paddy procurement. Farmers would be at the receiving end if they cultivate paddy again in the coming season.

The CM stated that paddy procurement has been increased to 141.08 LMT last year, which is the highest in the history of Telangana. The irrigation facility, free power and 'Rythu Bandhu' helped boost the paddy production in the State after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The irrigation coverage has been increased to 104 lakh acres from 49.27 lakh acres in a just seven years in the T state, he added.