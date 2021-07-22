CM KCR sounds alert as Godavari overflowing in Nizamabad

With the Godavari river overflowing, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has put Nizamabad on alert to prevent loss of life. Due to the heavy rains in the district, the CM reviewed the situation and directed the minister Prashanth Reddy to monitor the situations in Nizamabad and Balkonda constituency.



He asked the minister to take preventive measures if required to prevent loss of life and also directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to send NDRF team as Nirmal has already been submerged due to the rains.

The Chief Minister alerted collectors, SPs and other concerned officials of the Godavari catchment area to take preventive measures so as not to cause any inconvenience to the people.

Meanwhile, the CM asked the people in catchment area to stay indoors. "People residing in the catchment areas of Godavari and Krishna should be on alert in the view of the rains, all the lakes and streams are overflowing. The project gates are being lifted to the heavy inflows from the upstream which might create flood-like situation in the catchment areas," Rao said, directing the ministers and MLAs to monitor the situation at Godavari and Krishna catchment areas.

He further asked the officials, sarpanches, party leaders and workers to monitor the situation in the view of heavy rain prediction in the next two days.