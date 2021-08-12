CM KCR spent Rs 192 crore so far to lure Huzurabad voters: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has spent around Rs 192 crore so far to exploit the leaders for Huzurabad by-election, alleged former minister and the BJP candidate for the by-election, Eatala Rajender.

Addressing a public meeting at Huzurabad he said the CM has deputed five ministers and 10 MLA to fulfill the requirements of those who the TRS was trying to keep under its control to win the election.

He alleged that the CM has been keeping both the BJP and TRS in-charges under surveillance. He admitted that he has connections with the TRS in-charges and even the family members of minister T Harish Rao would vote for him.

There was no place for political values in Telangana, only KCR anarchy was prevailing, Rajender said adding that "In my eighteen-year history I have never been spoken of in a bad manner".

Everyone knows the assets of KCR and Harish Rao in 2014. The CM was of the opinion that he should be ruling all 119 constituencies and does not want the MLAs to do their work for the people. "If I win, the people of Huzurabad will win, if we lose, we will lose together" Eatala said.

All the MLAs in Telangana were under surveillance. Does the CM have the right to rule this state if he does not even trust his own MLAs? Rajender posed. In Huzurabad, it was not a question whether it was a SC or BC the TRS was fielding, the CM KCR needed a slave, he noted.

Rajender stated he was lucky as because of his resignation all the works pending for seven years were now happening. He demanded Dalit Bandhu given to all dalits in the State not only in Huzurabad.

Former MPs G Vivek, Jithender Reddy, ex-MLA M Dharma Rao and others were present.