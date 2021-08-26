CM KCR to brainstorm on Dalit Bandhu in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: In what could be called as 'Government at Your Doorstep', the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, all top officials of CMO and secretaries of various departments will work from Karimnagar on Friday. This is the first time that such a decision was taken by the government.



The topmost layer of state secretariat has been asked to report at Karimnagar on Friday where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a meeting to finalise the action plan to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

According to sources, secretaries of SC Welfare department and officials of state Finance, Industry and Animal Husbandry would attend the meeting and present the proposals to see that the beneficiaries turn into entrepreneurs. It proposes to help them start a business either in services or manufacturing sectors.

"Initially, Rs 10 lakh would be made available to set up dairy farms, small industrial units like water treatment plants and transport vehicles. In this direction, all the departments are working to finalise the plans which are to be discussed in the meeting by the representatives of each wing", a senior official of SC development department said.

The issue of opening of separate bank accounts for all identified beneficiaries would also be discussed in the meeting. The scheduled banks have already been asked to visit the beneficiaries houses and open Dalit Bandhu accounts in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency limits where the scheme has been launched on a pilot basis. Rs 2,000 crore has been placed at the disposal of District Collector RV Karnan.

Karnan has been asked to present the status report on the implementation of the scheme at the meeting. The challenges being faced by the administration at the ground level would also be discussed.

An official coordination committee involving many departments would be constituted in every district soon to implement the scheme.