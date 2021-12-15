CM KCR to chair meeting with district collectors on Dec 18

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a meeting with district collectors on December 18 at Pragathi Bhavan. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, ministers and other senior officials will be present.

The Chief Minister would discuss about the various aspects including Dalit Bandhu. Dalit Bandhu is being implemented in Huzurabad constituency and Vasalamarri. It is learned that Chief Minister would direct officials on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in all the constituencies by March.

Rao is also likely to review on the paddy procurement in Telangana.

On December 17, the CM will hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad chairmen, DCMS chairmen, DCCB chairmen, Rythu Bandhu district committee chairmen, state-level corporation chairmen and others will be present. The meeting will be held at 2 pm at Pragati Bhavan.