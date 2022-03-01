CM KCR to lay foundation for medical college in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy called upon the people of Palamuru to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Wanaparthy district on March 8 a grand success.

While speaking on the occasion, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that time has come for the Palamuru people to shower their love and affection to Chief Minister KCR as he has showered many projects and welfare schemes that have completely transformed the lives of Palamuru people drastically during the past 7 years.

Enumerating on the various development programmes Agriculture Minister said that during the past 7 years all the past pending agriculture projects have been completed in Palamuru region and new mega irrigation projects like Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation (PRRLI) project has been launched to irrigate more than 12 lakh acres in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

"Many people are not able to digest the fast pace of development being witnessed in Telangana. They are trying to stop the PRRLI project by filing thousands of cases in courts. These people are the greatest enemy of the Telangana people as they are not interested in the development Palamuru region but are worried for their own future as they fear that if the people of this region are developed they will never trust them again ," said Singireddy Nirajan Reddy.

The Minister said that except a few works due to courts ordered are stalled temporarily, however, he said the remaining works of PRRLI are moving on a swift pace and the entire PRRLI project is expected to be completed in the next two years and provide irrigation waters to more than 12 lakh acres and make this region a green belt.

Adding further, the Minister said Palamuru region had never witnessed fast growth in the medical education sector in its history as it is being done at present. In the past 7 years the erstwhile Mahbubanagar district got 3 medical colleges and 2 nursing colleges and many new 100-bed hospitals have been constructed at district and mandal levels.

In addition to this, the he said that Wanaparthy district had got first of its kind government Engineering College affiliated to JNTU.

Revealing about the Chief Minister's programme on March 8, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that a Maha Sabha will be held at Wanaparthy Medical College grounds. Before that the CM will fly in a helicopter to Karne Thanda and inaugurate the Karne Thanda Lift Irrigation project and later on he will visit Chityala market Yard and inaugurate the new market yard and later he will hand over double-bedrooms to the beneficiaries.

Following this programme, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and will later visit the new Collectorate building to inaugurate. The Chief Minister is later scheduled to lay foundation stones to the new government medical college, Nursing College, Ground Nut Research centre, Sheep Fertilization and Reproduction research centres.