CM KCR to review irrigation and R&B on July 20 and 21

Chief Minister of Telangana will hold a review meeting with the officials of irrigation and Road and Buildings department on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

A review of irrigation will be taken up by the CM from 2 pm on Monday while of R&B department from 2 pm on Tuesday. It is learnt that the Chief Minister has decided to create massive irrigation potential to the state. Rao observed that the projects which are under different mediums are to be brought under one roof. He has decided to reorganize the irrigation department into 15-20 regional divisions and entrust each of the divisions with a chief engineer.

The chief engineer would monitor all the works related to projects, reservoirs, lifts, canals, ponds and check dams. The CM already asked the officials to come up with a draft during a review meeting last week.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Smitha Sabharwal will come up with a draft based on which the Chief Minister will hold a discussion and take a final decision. The review meeting will be attended by the irrigation principal secretary and the department chief engineers.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will review the construction of the new secretariat building. The CM said that the new secretariat complex should reflect the legacy and pride of Telangana. He will look into the design and take a decision on the secretariat outer structure. Later, the decision is put forward before the cabinet and after the final decision a tender process will begin.