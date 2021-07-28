CM KCR to visit Halia on Aug 2

Minister for energey Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister will visit Halia municipality on August 2.



Speaking to the media, the minister said that the CM has visited erstwhile Nalgonda district 26 times to review developmental works in the district. "Nalgonda has been neglected in undivided Andhra Pradesh and no development was taken place in the agriculture sector even though the district has the capacity to utilise Krishna and Godavari river water for the irrigation purposes," the minister added.



"Not only did they get water for irrigation purpose but also more than 1000 villages in the district suffered from fluorosis due to the lack of drinking water," he said.



The minister continued that the CM has turned his focus on the development of the district and is arriving in Halia with the same motive.

