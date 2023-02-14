CM KCR to visit Kondagattu temple today

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit the noted Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Wednesday.

As the State government has recently announced Rs 100 crore for the reconstruction of the temple and planned to take up the works as per 'Agamashastra' to develop the historic temple into one of the most popular temples in the country, the Chief Minister will conduct the field level inspection at the temple before discussing with the officials to finalise the development plan.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will at first have darshan of Sri Anjaneya Swamy. Later, he will inspect the existing facilities at Koneru Pushkarini, Kondalarayuni Gutta, Seethamma Vari Kannitidhara, Bethala Swamy temple and other places.

Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, ZP chairperson Dhava Vasantha Suresh and local representatives along with officials visited the temple and inspected the arrangements for KCR's tour.

The Chief Minister is likely to spend over three-hours at the temple for the inspection of proposed works.