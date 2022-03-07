CM KCR to visit Wanaparthy today

Wanaparthy: The district administration, the TRS cadres and leaders in Wanaparthy district have put everything in place for the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Wanaparthy district on Tuesday.

All the roads leading to Medical College Grounds on the outskirts of Wanaparthy district headquarters where the 'Maha Sabha' is going to be organised are decorated with pink flags and the roads have been temporarily renovated to avoid inconvenience for the visiting public and commuters.

Giving a call to the people of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, the Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy urged the people to come in large numbers and make the meeting a grand success.

"The Chief Minister is coming to Wanaparthy officially after 3 years. He will take part in a host of development programmes including foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of new offices and other infrastructure facilities in the district. I urge the public to participate in the programme in a big way and make it a grand success," said the Minister.

The Chief Minister is expected to take part in the inauguration of Wanaparthy Market Yard and after that he will launch the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme at Wanaparthy Zillah Parishad High School. After this, the CM will inaugurate the Wanaparthy district TRS Party Office and later on visit the new district Collectorate building and take part in the inauguration programme and will have lunch.

The Chief Minister is expected to lay foundation stones for the Karne Thanda Lift Irrigation project, Government Medical College, Nursing College, Sheep Reproduction Research Centre and Groundnut Research centre at the meeting site.

The Agriculture Minister urged the people to come to the Sabha early and ensure safe journey while coming and going. He said all arrangements like providing drinking water, food and other facilities for the visitors has been taken care. He urged the people of two to three villages to come in clusters so as to avoid any confusion and disturbance. He also urged the party activists that no one should face any inconvenience during the CMs meeting and gave clear instructions and directions to the party cadres and activists to make the meeting a grand success.