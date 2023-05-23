Live
CM KCR unveils logo for decennial celebrations of T formation day
Hyderabad: As the Telangana Government decided to organise the State’s 10th Formation Day celebrations on a grand scale for 21 days starting from June 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the official logo for celebrations which reflects the Telangana State’s existence and the progress achieved in the last decade.
Irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram, electricity, agriculture, Mission Bhagiratha, cultural, spiritual shrines like Yadadri, Metro rail, T-Hub, Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat and 125 feet Ambedkar statue are incorporated in the official logo prepared by the State government.
Apart from this, the logo has been designed to further enhance the reputation of Telangana with Telangana Talli, Bathukamma, Bonalu, Palapitta and Martyrs memorial which displayed the Telangana State existence.
Ministers Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Despati Srinivas, Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLAs Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, Chief Adviser to CM Somesh Kumar, Chief Adviser to Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary, Finance Ramakrishan Rao, former chairman of Police Housing Corporation Koleti Damodar Gupta are others are present.