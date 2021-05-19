CM KCR visits Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: To counter the criticism of the opposition and to fill in confidence among the workers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday visited Gandhi Hospital and interacted with patients and took stock of facilities.

Chief Minister along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The chief minister interacted with patients in emergency ward and interacted with some patients asking how the treatment was being provided. There are over 1500 patients undergoing treatment in Gandhi hospital. The chief minister is slated to review the situation. The chief minister also visited the library where more covid beds are being arranged.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the doctors and medical staff in taking care of the covid patients.