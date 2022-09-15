CM KCR will be responsible if anything happens to me and my family: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be held responsible even if a single drop of blood of his and his family members was shed in Telangana. He alleged that gun licenses were given indiscriminately to different people in his constituency. He once again vowed to defeat KCR and his TRS party. He claimed that some ruling party MLAs were staying with KCR to fulfil their personal needs and added that all such MLAs would form a queue before their party after some days.

Referring to his suspension from the State Assembly by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, he said that his suspension was a blow on the democracy of the country. He alleged that the Speaker, who has the responsibility to protect the rights, suppressed them. He called the CM a liar. Referring to the complaint of the ruling TRS party MLAs against YSRTP president YS Sharmila to the Speaker of the State, he termed the act as a cheap act.