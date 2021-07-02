CM KCR will visit Sircilla on July 4: KTR

Sircilla: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Sircilla on July 4, the IT, MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao informed. The CM would inaugurate around 400 newly built double bedroom houses in Sircilla Assembly constituency and hand them over to the beneficiaries. Similarly, he would inaugurate the integrated collectorate and Nursing College at Sircilla.

Rama Rao took part in Palle Pragathi programme at Rajupeta village of Gambhiraopet mandal in the district on Thursday and laid foundation stone for village panchayat office building. Speaking on the occasion he said the State government would give double bedroom houses to everyone who deserves them.

The Minister said, during the Congress regime only Rs 70, 000 were spent on the construction of Indiramma houses, but the TRS government was spending around Rs 5.40 lakh on each double bedroom house construction.

The development which was not possible in the past 70 years, was achieved in the seven year rule of the TRS. Around 12, 769 village panchayats in the State now have a tractor, a water tanker, a dumping yard, a segregation shed, a nursery and a park, he said.

Inspired by the Rythu Bandhu Scheme the Central government was implementing the PM Kisan Yojana. No State being ruled by Congress and BJP was implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima and were not given Aasara pensions either.

Still the leaders of both the parties here criticise the CM. The public should question the BJP and Congress leaders on why did they fail to implement the welfare and development programmes like the TRS government, Rama Rao told the people.

Villages could only thrive if skills were used. The second phase distribution of sheep would begin very soon. For the first time in the State sheep sheds for the benefits of Yadav families would be built, the Minister said adding that persons with above 57 years age would soon get pensions. Welfare of the poor would be taken care of by the Telangana government alone, Rama Rao added.