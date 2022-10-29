CM KCR's drama failed in Hyderabad; will also fail in Delhi: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated his party's demand and dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to seek a CBI probe into the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said he had challenged KCR to take a vow before Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri to prove he has no hand in the conspiracy in the drama of poaching the MLAs.

Bandi asserted that "the CM was scared of taking the vow. The BJP has faith in courts, people and god. That's why the party has approached the court and the Election Commission, and he has come to take a vow before god that his party has not committed any wrong".

He said the police could not give any evidence to the court to back the case. "If they don't give evidence to court, to whom will they give?" Also, "the Commissioner of Police should spell out where is the money involved in the entire episode. Which BJP leaders were involved? We will not leave him," he warned.

The Karimnagar MP claimed that fearing defeat in Munugodu by-poll the TRS chief wanted to take a backdoor to enact a drama to tar the BJP image. "If TRS has any shame it should withdraw from the contest after its drama has boomeranged and its conspiracy has been thoroughly exposed". He pointed out that the MLAs involved in the episode have gone missing for the past three days making even their family members fear for their safety. The TRS chief tried to enact a drama in Munugodu but failed. He shifted it to Hyderabad but also failed. Now, he wants to play the same drama in Delhi. He would fail there too. And, he can only go to Pakistan and Bangladesh", Bandi quipped.

Earlier, tension prevailed when the BJP chief was to go to Yadadri following reports of TRS cadre staging dharna demanding him to go back from visiting Yadadri. However, the police have ensured that no untoward incident took place. The MP, State BJP vice-president Dr Manohar Reddy, along with party leaders took a vow before the presiding deity.