Telangana CM KCR's lopsided priorities leading to untimely deaths: BJP Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, the lopsided priorities of the CM and his government has been taking a toll on the lives of the poor and needy in Telangana. It is also leading to many untimely deaths especially during the Covid-19 health crisis, he said.



Rao further said that the Osmania General Hospital inundation with rain and sewerage water and the plight of poor patients in the most prominent government hospital in the State reflects the misgovernance and criminal negligence of the TRS government. He criticised the TRS government of mammoth irresponsibility by accusing the opposition parties alleging stalling reconstruction of a new building in the place of Osmania Hospital.

He said that BJP has neither objected or will never object "If the State government were to build a new building elsewhere for the relocation of Osmania General Hospital."

Adding further he asked that what stopped CM KCR from finding a bigger plot of land and build a modern hospital building and relocate Osmania General Hospital?

The TRS leaders' accusations are below juvenile and it exposes their incompetence to prioritise public health in the State and were trying to defend their government's failure to deliver good governance in Telangana.

Rao said that his party believes that instead of constructing buildings like Pragati Bhavan, new police headquarters and new Secretariat, CM KCR should have built more government hospitals and schools in the State. The chief minister should focus on building infrastructure for fulfilling public needs than for his own political legacy, he demanded.