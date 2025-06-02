  • Menu
CM lauds Manda Krishna Madiga for efforts in ensuring social justice

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and founding president of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti, Manda Krishna Madiga, paid a courtesy call to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

On this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy congratulated Manda Krishna Madiga, who recently received the prestigious Padma Shri award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Later, he felicitated him with a shawl and presented him with a memento. The CM praised his work in social justice as well as over the classification of SCs. Both the leaders discussed the key milestones of the SC classification movement as well as the movement undertaken by MRPS, the challenges faced, and past experiences.

