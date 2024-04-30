Live
- Two dead, eight injured after Russian air strikes on Ukraine
- FirstCry refiles papers for IPO to raise Rs 1,816 crore
- Several TDP Members Switch Allegiance to YSRCP in Macharla Constituency
- 15 Families Join YSRCP in Ananta Sagaram Mandal
- Youth Leader Vasantha Dhimanth Sai Leads Election Campaign in Reddygudem
- Former YCP Mandal Convenor and Society Chairman along with 1000 followers join TDP in Vinjamuru Mandal rally
- YSRCP Leaders Conduct Campaign Program in Beerualu Village of Pagidala Mandal
- Large-Scale Migration of YCP Leaders and Workers to TDP in Kadiri Constituency of Sri Sathya Sai District
- YCP Faces Setback as Migration to TDP Increases in Mylavaram Constituency
- Why didn't Kejriwal appear on summons: SC
Just In
CM losing people’s trust: BRS leader
Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Monday said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was losing the trust of the people and the Congress...
Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Monday said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was losing the trust of the people and the Congress would come a distant third in the Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Lakshmaiah said that the people will not benefit with the provocative statements. “The Chief Minister calls BRS as a dead snake. Ours is a party with 60 lakh membership and having a difference of 1.85 per cent votes. How can the BRS be a dead snake? He claims that the Lok Sabha elections were a referendum but uses abusive language while campaigning, which shows that people have lost confidence in him,” said Lakshmaiah. He asked how many guarantees the Congress government has implemented in 100 days of its rule.
Lakshmaiah said that Revanth Reddy was unable to tolerate the public support for the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in the roadshows. “KCR has a history of winning Parliament and Assembly elections many times. KCR has won nine times as an MLA and five times as an MP. So far, KCR has been elected to the Legislative Assembly 14 times. KCR was a two-time minister, deputy speaker, Union Minister, and worked as CM twice. There is no match between KCR and Revanth Reddy”, said Lakshmaiah.