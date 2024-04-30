CM losing people’s trust: BRS leader

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Monday said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was losing the trust of the people and the Congress would come a distant third in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Lakshmaiah said that the people will not benefit with the provocative statements. “The Chief Minister calls BRS as a dead snake. Ours is a party with 60 lakh membership and having a difference of 1.85 per cent votes. How can the BRS be a dead snake? He claims that the Lok Sabha elections were a referendum but uses abusive language while campaigning, which shows that people have lost confidence in him,” said Lakshmaiah. He asked how many guarantees the Congress government has implemented in 100 days of its rule.

Lakshmaiah said that Revanth Reddy was unable to tolerate the public support for the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao in the roadshows. “KCR has a history of winning Parliament and Assembly elections many times. KCR has won nine times as an MLA and five times as an MP. So far, KCR has been elected to the Legislative Assembly 14 times. KCR was a two-time minister, deputy speaker, Union Minister, and worked as CM twice. There is no match between KCR and Revanth Reddy”, said Lakshmaiah.