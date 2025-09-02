CM orders officials to expedite relief works in flood-hit areas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the officials to expedite the repairs of the damaged roads, buildings, breached ponds and water bodies and the reconstruction of the submerged electric substation which were damaged due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state. The Chief Minister expressed anger at the officials for their neglect in utilizing the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) funds as per the rules. The CM also inquired about the lack of assistance from the Centre despite heavy losses in the flood-affected Khammam and Warangal districts last year.

A team led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will submit the two reports to the Union Ministers in Delhi on September 4, CM Revanth Reddy said while reviewing the damages caused due to heavy rains in the state recently.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to submit a detailed report on the promises made by the centre which were not fulfilled last year, pending release of central funds, damages and the extent of losses incurred due to heavy rains in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Irrigation, R&B, Panchayati Raj, Rural Water Supply, Health and Electricity departments. The officials briefed the CM that 257 streams and ponds have been damaged due to floods. The CM enquired the authorities about the neglect of the Minor Irrigation department and suggested that the damaged water bodies should be restored by utilizing the funds from RRR, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchai Yojana and other centrally sponsored schemes.

The Agriculture department officials briefed the Chief Minister that the crop loss has occurred in 2.36 lakh acres in 82 mandals of the state. The officials were ordered to submit complete details within two days to bring to the Centre’s attention about the severity of the problem.