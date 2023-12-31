CM orders probe into corruption in ‘Mana Vuru, Mana Badi’ prog

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cracked a whip on private universities which are running without implementing SC and ST reservations. Sensing the misuse of funds in the implementation of “ Mana Vuru, Mana Badi’ during the previous BRS government, the Chief Minister also ordered a probe into the entire episode.

The Chief Minister at a high level review on education said that the funds were allegedly misused under the Mana Vooru-Mana Badi programme for which the Centre released funds through Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

He said that private universities were running arbitrarily without implementing SC and ST reservation and it attracts the violation of rights enshrined in the Constitution. The Chief Minister ordered a comprehensive probe into the implementation of the guidelines adopted by the private universities in the State. “The Constitution gives the right to provide reservation to SC and ST communities in all educational institutions. The government is also ready to bring a new act ensuring the implementation of SC and ST reservation in the private universities, if necessary”, he said.

The officials have been directed to submit a detailed report on the permissions, guidelines, facilities provided by the government, number of students, fees structure, fee reimbursement, teaching staff and non-teaching staff in the private universities in the state. The officials have also been asked to prepare a report on how the private universities are functioning without quality education, basic facilities and qualified staff.

A report on the land registered for house plots shown in Dharani and permission given to run a private university and the quality of education provided in such places will also be prepared separately . The Chief Minister said that many people were facing difficulties due to giving permission to universities in disputed lands which are registered under house plots. Students also faced difficulties in the last academic year for taking admissions without obtaining required permissions by the universities.