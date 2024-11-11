CM Orders Strict Action Against Paddy Procurement Disruptions

Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to take stringent action against those who created problems to the farmers in the Paddy procurement.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to take action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), if necessary, against such traders.

The CM spoke to the top officials concerned soon after receiving information about the incidents of creating trouble to the farmers across the state.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to take strict action against incidents like cheating, misleading and harassing the farmers during the Paddy procurement.

The Chief Minister suggested the district Collectors take appropriate measures to ensure smooth procurement of Paddy throughout the state. If any problem arises, the CM asked the district authorities to contact the higher officials and solve the issues immediately.