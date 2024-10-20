CM Revanth Clarifies Position on Real Estate Ventures and Demolition Concerns

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the apprehensions surrounding real estate ventures in Hyderabad, particularly in relation to construction near water bodies. He expressed that property owners with the necessary permits need not fear any action against their buildings.

There have been widespread rumours suggesting that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) would demolish constructions near lakes, even if they possess valid permissions. CM Revanth dismissed these claims, asserting that no buildings with the proper approvals would face demolition.

The Chief Minister reassured real estate developers and stakeholders, affirming that they would adhere to his directives. “There is no need for anxiety among property owners,” he stated, urging them to continue their ventures without fear of arbitrary actions against their investments.

Revanth’s remarks aim to clarify the government's position and restore confidence in the real estate sector, ensuring that legitimate constructions will be protected under the law. As the city continues to grow, maintaining a balance between development and environmental concerns remains a priority for the government.