CM Revanth flays BJP Policies and Alleges Conspiracy Against Reservations

Speaking at the release of a charge sheet against the BJP at Gandhi Bhavan, Chief Minister Revanth lambasted Prime Minister Modi's government, citing grievances over various policies and decisions affecting the common man. CM Revanth highlighted the withdrawal of the contentious agricultural laws following farmers' protests and emphasized the need for accountability and apology to the farming community.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the imposition of GST on essential items such as firewood, soap bars, and incense sticks, CM Revanth criticized the BJP government for allegedly burdening the populace with rising prices and economic strains. He accused the Modi administration of accumulating significant debt, amounting to Rs. 168 lakh crore, within a decade, and raised concerns about the alleged favoritism towards corporate entities at the expense of national assets.

Furthermore, CM Revanth denounced the BJP's purported agenda to undermine reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, accusing the party of attempting to abolish the reservation system altogether. He claimed that the BJP's alignment with the RSS and its pursuit of a majority mandate aimed at revoking reservations posed a direct threat to social justice and equality.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's pledge to expand reservations in proportion to the population, CM Revanth warned against falling prey to malicious propaganda and divisive tactics employed by the BJP to discredit the Congress and its commitment to social welfare policies. He cautioned voters against supporting the BJP, likening a vote for the party to endorsing the abolition of reservations and undermining the hard-won rights of marginalized communities.

As the political discourse intensifies ahead of the elections, CM Revanth framed the upcoming electoral contest as a decisive choice between upholding and safeguarding reservations or succumbing to the BJP's alleged agenda of dismantling the social justice framework. The stark contrast between the parties' ideologies and approaches to inclusive governance underscores the high stakes and polarizing issues at play in the electoral landscape.