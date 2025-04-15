CM Revanth launches Bhu Bharati

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched the Bhu Bharati portal, an integrated online revenue records management system designed to replace the existing Dharani portal.

During the launch event on Tuesday, the CM asserted that the new law would make Telangana “litigation-free” and accused the previous government of passing on its failures to revenue officials after the implementation of Dharani.

In his address, Revanth Reddy highlighted how the Dharani portal, introduced by the previous BRS government, had led to a loss of trust between farmers and revenue officials. He claimed that the implementation of Dharani had caused farmers to view officials as land exploiters. “The situation became so dire that a Tahsildar was doused with petrol and set on fire in Ibrahimpatnam. There was also an incident in Sircilla where a woman, frustrated by her dealings with officials, took extreme measures. The previous government portrayed revenue officials as exploiters, leading to a series of tragic events,” he said.

The CM continued, “Thousands of acres of land were unlawfully taken under altered laws. But weren't these the same officials who, for decades, protected your land? I ask the farmers, do you remember the role they played in safeguarding your rights?”

Revanth Reddy further emphasized that struggles in the Telangana region had always been tied to land—citing the Komaram Bheem Jal Zamin Jungle struggle, the armed peasant movement, and the communist-led revolts as key examples. He argued that the changes made to the revenue laws under the previous administration had created more chaos than solutions.

“The Dharani portal became a nightmare for the people, and that is why we have introduced the new ROR law. The Bhu Bharati system is designed to offer a permanent resolution to land-related issues. We are launching this pilot project in four mandals, with the aim of implementing dispute-free land policies,” he affirmed.

The CM reiterated that the government’s goal was to make revenue officers more accessible to the people and avoid scapegoating them for past mistakes. “The responsibility of implementing this law lies with the revenue officials. We reject the approach of making you the scapegoats for the failings of past governments. Unlike the previous CM, who openly condemned revenue officers in the Assembly, we will not shift the blame onto you. We will hold those guilty of corruption accountable, but we will not hold the system itself responsible,” he emphasized.