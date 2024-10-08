CM Revanth pitches for 50:50 ratio for Metro 2.0

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presents wish list to Centre

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Union Government to include Hyderabad under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).

The CM also sought the Centre’s help for expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase -2 as a joint venture. The Chief Minister. called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and explained the challenges faced by the Government in development of sewerage systems in Hyderabad city and nearby municipalities. Revanth appealed to the Union Minister to include Hyderabad’s Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0 or consider it as a special project.

Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad’s historic city was still operating with an outdated sewerage system, which is inadequate for present needs. He further brought to the Minister’s attention the lack of proper sewerage systems in nearby municipalities.

He also highlighted the need for Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities to achieve 100 per cent wastewater treatment to maintain the city’s global standards of living. This assumes greater importance as the state government now wants to create the fourth city called ‘Future City.’

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared for the CSMP, covering Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities. The plan spans 7,444 kilometres with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore. He handed submitted the DPR to Khattar for necessary action.



The Chief Minister also emphasised that the Musi river runs for 55 kilometres through Hyderabad, with 110 kilometres of sewage draining into the river. To prevent this, a DPR has been prepared for constructing trunk sewers, large-size box drains, and new sewage treatment plants at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The Chief Minister submitted this DPR to the minister and requested him for speedy approval so that works can be commenced.

Regarding the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, Revanth Reddy informed Khattar that DPRs have been completed for several corridors, including Nagole to Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totaling 76.4 kilometres. The estimated cost of the expansion is Rs 24,269 crore. Revanth Reddy proposed that it should be taken up as joint venture project with 50:50 ratio.