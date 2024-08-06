Live
- Great feeling: Prez Murmu lauds Indian diaspora in Fiji
- Paris Olympics: Ashwini criticises Padukone's 'player responsibility' remark after Lakshya's loss
- Bear McCreary composes for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 again
- Kusha Kapila reveals 'natural camaraderie' with 'Life Hill Gayi' co-stars
- 'Can Muslim girl marry after attaining puberty', Centre seeks SC's priority adjudication
- Issue public apology using your own funds, SC tells IMA chief
- India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series
- Manish Tewari raises B'desh issue in LS, questions Centre on South Asia stability
- Be vigilant and exercise caution, India advises its citizens travelling to UK
- Prince Dhiman gets emotional as 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya' to go off-air
Just In
CM Revanth recalls services of Prof Jayashankar
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that Telangana society will always honour Professor K Jayashankar for his lifelong dedication to the...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that Telangana society will always honour Professor K Jayashankar for his lifelong dedication to the cause of a separate Telangana State. On his birth anniversary, the CM reflected on Jayashankar’s significant contributions.
He noted that Jayashankar opposed the merger of Hyderabad State with Andhra State and highlighted how this merger impoverished the Telangana region and its people through detailed statistics.
He praised Jayashankar’s unwavering commitment to the cause of a separate Telangana State. Revanth Reddy expressed his intent to continue Jayashankar’s fighting spirit and affirmed that the government is dedicated to realising his aspirations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS