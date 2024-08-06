CM Revanth recalls services of Prof Jayashankar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that Telangana society will always honour Professor K Jayashankar for his lifelong dedication to the cause of a separate Telangana State. On his birth anniversary, the CM reflected on Jayashankar’s significant contributions.

He noted that Jayashankar opposed the merger of Hyderabad State with Andhra State and highlighted how this merger impoverished the Telangana region and its people through detailed statistics.

He praised Jayashankar’s unwavering commitment to the cause of a separate Telangana State. Revanth Reddy expressed his intent to continue Jayashankar’s fighting spirit and affirmed that the government is dedicated to realising his aspirations.