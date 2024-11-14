Live
CM Revanth Reddy Attends Mock Assembly on Children’s Day at Hyderabad SCERT Office
In celebration of Children's Day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in a mock assembly session at the SCERT office in Hyderabad, where students took on the roles of lawmakers and demonstrated their understanding of governance. The event, held to mark the occasion of National Children's Day, saw active participation from both boys and girls who engaged in the proceedings of the mock assembly.
During the event, CM Revanth Reddy interacted with the students, encouraging them to take an active interest in the country's democratic processes and leadership. He appreciated the students' enthusiasm and efforts in organizing the mock session, which allowed them to experience the functioning of a legislative assembly.
The mock assembly was a part of the broader initiative to engage students in learning about political systems, governance, and leadership, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic awareness among the youth. CM Revanth Reddy’s participation underscored the importance of empowering young minds to become future leaders of the nation.