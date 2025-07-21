CM Revanth Reddy Directs Monsoon Preparedness: Emphasis on Farmer Support, Health Safety, and Ration Card Distribution

Gadwal: Telangana Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy has directed district collectors to proactively formulate plans to tackle challenges arising during the monsoon season. On Monday, the Chief Minister conducted a video conference from Hyderabad along with fellow cabinet ministers to review key issues such as seasonal rains, outbreak of monsoon-related diseases, Kharif crop cultivation, and ration card distribution.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that district collectors should develop comprehensive contingency plans to address potential problems caused by heavy rains. He instructed them to ensure no disruption or danger occurs due to excessive rainfall and to implement all necessary precautions to protect both human and animal life from lightning strikes. In case of any loss of life, immediate relief measures should be initiated without delay, he stressed.

The Chief Minister also advised that officials at the mandal and village levels be kept on alert throughout the monsoon period. Addressing the needs of farmers, he stated that nothing is more important than their welfare and instructed that details of urea stock availability should be clearly displayed on notice boards at fertilizer shops. Furthermore, he called for measures to digitally update urea stock details online, reassuring that there is no shortage and farmers need not worry.

To counter the threat of seasonal diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and viral fevers, the CM directed district administrations to take preventive health and sanitation measures immediately. He emphasized the importance of mosquito control and demanded intensive sanitation drives to prevent the spread of disease.

The Chief Minister also insisted that doctors be available round-the-clock, and asked district collectors to conduct surprise inspections at field-level health centers to ensure readiness.

Regarding ration card distribution, the CM announced that an official distribution drive will be held across all mandal headquarters from July 25 to August 10. He suggested that local elected public representatives should actively participate in the program to ensure effective outreach and transparency.

District Collector B.M. Santosh and other key district-level officials attended the video conference and participated in the discussion on implementing these critical monsoon management and welfare measures.