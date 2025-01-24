Live
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Wishes on National Girl Child Day
On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Telangana Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to all the girls across the state and country. Emphasizing the significance of empowering girls, the Chief Minister stated that the future of the nation relies heavily on their progress and well-being.
In his message, CM Revanth Reddy called upon citizens to work collectively toward achieving gender equality and empowering girls in all spheres of life. Highlighting the importance of education, safety, and opportunities for girls, he urged society to ensure a supportive environment for their growth and development.
National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about the rights of girls and to promote their empowerment. The Chief Minister’s message serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to build a more equitable and inclusive society.