CM Revanth Reddy Gets Emotional at Dasara Alai Balai Programme

At the Dasara Alai Balai celebrations, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy became emotional as he praised the dedication of Bandaru Dattatreya, the current Governor of Haryana, for his unwavering commitment to organizing the event every year. Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy acknowledged Dattatreya’s tireless efforts in upholding the tradition of Alai Balai, which brings together leaders and communities from various backgrounds during the festive season.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that Dattatreya’s role in promoting unity and cultural heritage through Alai Balai has been inspiring, fostering camaraderie among political leaders and the public alike. The program, which took place on the occasion of Dasara, was attended by several dignitaries and was marked by its spirit of communal harmony and celebration.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s emotional tribute highlighted the significance of Alai Balai as a platform for bonding and cultural exchange in the state.