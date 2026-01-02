CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Musi River Purification Efforts in Telangana Assembly

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has underscored the significance of historical water projects initiated by the Nizams, which continue to serve the residents of Hyderabad. During his address in the Assembly, he lamented the historical neglect of water resources and pollution, noting that previous administrations failed to safeguard the region’s vital water systems.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of purifying the Musi River, stating, “In the past, water resources were polluted, with farmhouses erected on encroached land and their drainage systems improperly linked to the twin reservoirs. We have taken stringent action against offenders, demolishing these drainage connections.”

Reddy acknowledged the contributions of the Kakatiyas and Nizams who developed projects within the river’s catchment area, including Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, established in 1922 to mitigate floods. He condemned past rulers for compromising the city’s progress and polluting its rivers.

Addressing the assembly, Reddy elaborated on plans for the Musi River which include ensuring perennial water flow and engaging global consultants through international tenders for the restoration project. “Three companies are collaboratively spearheading the Musi restoration work, with a proposal to redirect 20 TMC of water from the Godavari River to Hyderabad – 15 TMC for the city's water needs and 5 TMC for Gandipet,” he explained.

Reddy further revealed that studies on river catchment beautification have been conducted by assessing successful initiatives in global cities such as London, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Singapore. “These cities have preserved their river catchment areas, transforming them into thriving business hubs. In Gujarat, for instance, 60,000 families were relocated for the Sabarmati River’s development, while Uttar Pradesh initiated a cleansing process for the Ganges, establishing a revitalised system,” he added, alluding to the BJP’s use of development achievements as a focal point in their election strategy.