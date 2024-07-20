CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Gopanpally Flyover, Promises Further Development of Hyderabad"

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Gopanpally flyover in Hyderabad, stating that the city will be transformed into a cosmopolitan hub in the next ten years. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha, as well as several MLAs, MPs, and MLCs.

The flyover, constructed by the Telangana Government at a cost of 28.5 crores, is set to improve connectivity for city dwellers. In his speech, CM Revanth Reddy also pledged to protect the ponds in Serilingampally and further develop the area. He highlighted that 65 percent of Telangana's income comes from Hyderabad, and assured that anyone coming to Hyderabad will be welcomed.

Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy announced plans to address and solve issues within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) through HYDRA, a development initiative. He also emphasized the government's commitment to invest 1.5 lakh crores in the development of Musi. The development projects outlined by the Chief Minister aim to enhance the overall infrastructure and quality of life in Hyderabad.

