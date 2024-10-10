  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Invited to Alai Balai Event

Vijayalakshmi, daughter of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, extended a formal invitation to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to attend the Alai Balai event, set to take place on the 13th of this month at Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

She personally handed over the invitation card to the Chief Minister during her visit to his residence in Jubilee Hills. The Alai Balai event is a significant cultural gathering that fosters communal harmony and celebrates Telangana’s traditions.

