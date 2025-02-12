CM Revanth Reddy Invited to Mahavir Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti Celebrations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been invited to the upcoming celebrations of Mahavir Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti, which will be held on February 15. Minister Danasari Seethakka, along with key leaders of tribal associations, met the Chief Minister to extend the invitation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud were also present during the meeting.

The Jayanti celebrations hold great significance for the Banjara community, as Sevalal Maharaj is revered as their spiritual leader. The Telangana government has been actively engaging in tribal welfare initiatives, and the participation of top leaders in the event is expected to further strengthen community relations.